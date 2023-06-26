Morgan Stanley’s MS stock is down 0.2% to $83.46 a share in Monday trading. If it ends the session at that level on Monday, it will secure its lowest close since June 1, when it ended the session at $82.07, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock is currently down six consecutive days for a total decline of 6.25%. That would mark the longest losing streak for Morgan Stanley’s stock since Oct. 12, 2022 when it fell for six straight trading days. The stock is also suffering its worst six-day stretch since it lost 6.6% in the six days ended May 4. The stock has now fallen 23.2% from its all-time closing high of $108.73 on Feb. 9, 2022, though it is up 7.81% over the past 52 weeks.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

