MorphoSys AG’s American depositary receipts MOR gained 2% premarket on Wednesday after the biopharma company said its investigational treatment for endometrial cancer was granted fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The treatment, tulmimetostat, is designed for patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer who have progressed on at least one prior line of treatment. The FDA’s fast-track designation aims to facilitate the development and review of medicines intended to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs. Tulmimetostat showed promising results in an early-stage study, and MorphoSys is continuing to study the treatment across tumor types, the company said in a release. The MorphoSys ADR has gained 126% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

