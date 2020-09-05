Even with interest rates at record lows, someone buying the typical home today will have a larger monthly mortgage payment than they would have if they bought a year ago.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mortgage rates remain below 3% — but rising home prices are threatening to push buyers out of the market - September 5, 2020
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can keep your portfolio strong through any market weakness - September 5, 2020
- NewsWatch: Here’s why the Dow plunged last week and what’s ahead for the stock market - September 5, 2020