Mosaic Co. MOS said late Tuesday said its board appointed Bruce Bodine as it new chief executive effective in 2024. The Tampa, Fla.-based fertilizer maker said that Joc O’Rourke announced plans to retire as CEO at the end of 2023, and will step down as president immediately. Bodine now serves as company president, having most recently served as head of North America operations, and joins the board immediately, Mosaic said. O’Rourke will serve as a senior adviser until mid-2024, the company said. Mosaic shares declined 0.4% after hours, following a 1.7% gain the regular session to close at $38.92.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

