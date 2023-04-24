An NBC News survey released Sunday found that while 60% of Americans think Donald Trump should not run for the White House again, 70% think Biden should not run for reelection.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: AT&T stock’s ‘historic’ plunge baffles Wall Street: ‘There is no fundamental explanation’ - April 23, 2023
- : Most Americans don’t want a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024, new poll finds - April 23, 2023
- : NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaves company following‘inappropriate relationship’ - April 23, 2023