Most wanted beauty product by women is the eyeshadow palette while men want moisturizer

Of all beauty products, women most want a new eyeshadow palette for the holidays, according to a survey of more than 2,000 American women conducted by SkinStore, a beauty retailer. Two skincare products, serum and night cream, round out the top three choices. A survey of more than 2,000 men found that their number one beauty choice was moisturizer, followed by shaving products and facial wash. Beauty stocks like Ulta Beauty Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. have taken a beating in 2017, down nearly 13% and 24.5% for the year so far respectively as the S&P 500 index has risen 18.6%. Still Cowen & Company analysts said in a Nov. 30 note that skincare, fragrances and hair care are “bright spots” in a sea of disruptions like hurricanes and soft makeup trends. “Ulta’s loyalty program and store format are sustainable competitive advantages, and customer relationships as well as vendor relations are competitive moats,” analysts wrote. They rate Ulta shares outperform with a $246 price target.

