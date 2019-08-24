Mounting China trade tensions to keep Wall Street on edge and the economy under a cloud

Investors and business leaders, it’s often said, hate uncertainty and don’t react very well to it. Well, get used to uncertain times. The Chine trade fight isn’t over anytime soon and neither is the threat it poses to the U.S. economy.
