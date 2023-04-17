Getty ImagesHere are some of the biggest movers on Monday:Stock gainers:Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s RXDX stock was skyrocketing nearly 70% after drug maker Merck & Co. Inc.MRKsigned a deal on Sunday to acquire the biotech company for $200 a share, or about $10.8 billion. Merck shares were down 0.4%.U.S.-listed shares of electric-vehicle maker XPeng Inc. XPEV were up over 13% in afternoon action after the company released a new production platform that it says will cut the research and development (R&D) cycle for future car models by 20%. Shares of other China-based EV makers, such as Nio Inc.NIO and Li AutoInc. LI, also were rallying, each up more than 5%.Charles Schwab Corp.’s SCHW stock was up 2% after the company topped profit expectations for the latest quarter but came up short on revenue. M&T Bank Corp.‘s MTB stock was ahead more than 6% after the company also notched an earnings beat.Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’sAMRX stock soared 18% after the generics and specialty pharmaceuticals company offered first-quarter guidance that topped consensus estimates.Shares of HP Inc.HPQ were rising more than 3% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral while making the reverse move for shares of Dell Technologies Inc.DELL. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd. Co.’s U.S.-listed shares TSM were inching 0.3% higher after fetching an upgrade from Susquehanna Financial Group.Shares of Uber Technologies Inc.UBER were ahead 1% after the ride-hailing name was elevated to top-pick status at Jefferies, replacing Airbnb Inc.ABNB. Stock decliners:Alphabet Inc.GOOGLGOOG shares were falling almost 3% in afternoon trading after a New York Times report said that Samsung Electronics Co.KR:005930 has considered replacing Google as the default search engine on its devices. State Street Inc.’sSTT stock slid 9% after the bank’s first-quarter earnings fell far short of estimates. State Street said it faced fee-revenue headwinds from “significantly lower average market levels.” Rival custodian bank Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK fell in tandem and was last down 4%. Shares in Marpai Inc.MRAI sank almost 38% after the AI health-tech company said it was selling 7.4 million shares at $1 per share in a public offering, nearly half Friday’s $1.87 closing price.Shares of vaccine manufacturer Moderna Inc. MRNA were off 7% in afternoon action, though the company released trial results of its cancer vaccine used in combination with Merck’s Keytruda, which showed an improvement in “recurrence-free survival” in melanoma patients.Infosys Ltd.’sINFY U.S.-listed shares were down 0.4% in afternoon trading, while the digital-services company’s India-based shares IN:500209 declined more than 9% in the wake of a downgrade at JPMorgan. Roblox Corp.’sRBLX stock was declining more than 11% after the gaming company saw a sequential drop in daily active users for the month of March.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story