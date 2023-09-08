Smith & Wesson Brands’ shares gain after the gunmaker reported a big jump in sales, while Kroger’s stock is up after selling stores for its Albertsons merger.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Starbucks foot traffic has spiked. Pumpkin-spice latte gets the credit. - September 8, 2023
- Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Flynn, Graham - September 8, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Smartsheet, Smith & Wesson’s stock rise, while Hooker Furnishings’ stock drops, and other movers - September 8, 2023