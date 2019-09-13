MoviePass pronounced dead on Friday the 13th, with little hope for a sequel

Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc., the corporate parent of MoviePass, announced Friday afternoon that it would shutter the service as of Saturday. The company’s board is reviewing options, including selling the entire business or just MoviePass.
