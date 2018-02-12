MoviePass says it has inked partnership deals with movie theaters, Hollywood studios

MoviePass said on Monday that it has closed partnership deals with more than 1,000 movie theaters and several major Hollywood studios, allowing them to target their advertising spend. The partnerships will allow studios to market films directly to MoviePass’s 2 million subscribers through email and mobile push notifications, as well as have films prominently displayed within the app. The company said in a news release that cinemas also gain access to marketing opportunities in the MoviePass app and priority placement, among other things. “In the old days, the studios would pay advertising dollars without the ability to track results,” MoviePass Chief Executive Mitch Lowe said. “With the MoviePass platform, the studios pay MoviePass only when the MoviePass subscriber goes to the movie.” The partnerships give MoviePass much needed additional revenue streams outside of subscriptions. Selling customer data and capitalizing on MoviePass’s growing audience has been the company’s plan since Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. bought a majority share last summer. Shares of Helios & Matheson have gained nearly 118% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 index is up 15%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story