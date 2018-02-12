Breaking News
Home / Market News / MoviePass says it has inked partnership deals with movie theaters, Hollywood studios

MoviePass says it has inked partnership deals with movie theaters, Hollywood studios

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 7 mins ago

MoviePass said on Monday that it has closed partnership deals with more than 1,000 movie theaters and several major Hollywood studios, allowing them to target their advertising spend. The partnerships will allow studios to market films directly to MoviePass’s 2 million subscribers through email and mobile push notifications, as well as have films prominently displayed within the app. The company said in a news release that cinemas also gain access to marketing opportunities in the MoviePass app and priority placement, among other things. “In the old days, the studios would pay advertising dollars without the ability to track results,” MoviePass Chief Executive Mitch Lowe said. “With the MoviePass platform, the studios pay MoviePass only when the MoviePass subscriber goes to the movie.” The partnerships give MoviePass much needed additional revenue streams outside of subscriptions. Selling customer data and capitalizing on MoviePass’s growing audience has been the company’s plan since Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. bought a majority share last summer. Shares of Helios & Matheson have gained nearly 118% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 index is up 15%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.


Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.