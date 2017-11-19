Mueller probe seeks Justice Department documents: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election-meddling has requested a wide range of documents from the Justice Department, ABC News reported late Sunday, including emails related to the firing of then-FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe. The records requests were issued within the past month, sources told ABC News, and suggest Mueller is looking into whether President Donald Trump or any members of his administration tried to improperly influence the investigation.

