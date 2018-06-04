Mueller prosecutors accuse Manafort of witness tampering

Federal prosecutors working with special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday accused Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, of attempting to tamper with witnesses in his trial. In court documents released late Monday, prosecutors said Manafort called and sent encrypted text messages to potential witnesses against him, apparently in an attempt to “secure materially false testimony” about Manafort’s lobbying practices. Those efforts violate Manafort’s court-ordered conditions for release, prosecutors said, and they asked the court to revise the terms of his release or else send him back to jail until his trial begins. Last October, Manafort was indicted on nine counts, including conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to defraud and commit offense against the United States. One trial is set to begin in July, and another in September. The latest filing did not include charges of witness tampering, which could be a separate crime.

