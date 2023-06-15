Mullen Automotive Inc. MULN stock is up 12% in premarket trades on Thursday after the company said it remains on track to meet its previously announced objective of production and sale of its Class 3 commercial electric vehicles during the quarter ending Sept. 30. The Brea, Calif.-based company said it has received $279 million in purchase orders from Randy Marion Automotive Group for Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 EV vans and trucks. The company said it issued its statement in response to queries about a 90% decline in its stock price since March 31. Mullen Automotive said it currently trades at a discount to its current cash position of $135 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

