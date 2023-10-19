Mullen Automotive Inc. MULN said Thursday it will convene a special shareholder meeting on Dec. 15 to vote on the board’s proposal for a reverse stock split at an exchange ratio of between 1-for-2 to 1-for-100. The move is aimed at giving the electric vehicle company a stock price of at least $1 so it can comply with Nasdaq minimum listing requirements. The stock was down 6.8% in premarket trade after closing Wednesday at 34 cents. The stock has fallen 99% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPXhas gained 12%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : PTC Therapeutics stock jumps on royalty deal worth up to $1.5 billion - October 19, 2023
- Economic Report: Jobless claims fall to 9-month low of 198,000. Not many layoffs in U.S. economy. - October 19, 2023
- : China dumps most U.S. securities in 4 years, perhaps to defend a weakening yuan - October 19, 2023