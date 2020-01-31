Murkowski to join Alexander in voting ‘no’ on Trump impeachment witnesses

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska on Friday said she will vote against calling for witnesses at President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, according to multiple published reports. She joins Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who said Thursday night that he would not vote to hear witnesses, likely dooming a bid by Democrats and moderate Republicans and heralding the quick end of the trial.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

