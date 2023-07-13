Twitter on Thursday asked a federal court to end a settlement it struck with the Federal Trade Commission last year over alleged privacy violations, claiming it was subjected to a “burdensome and vexatious enforcement investigation.” The requested followed a clash between House Republicans and FTC Chair Lina Khan at a hearing over the FTC’s investigation of Twitter and what her critics say is an antibusiness agenda.The FTC is examining whether Twitter under Tesla Inc. TSLA Chief Executive Elon Musk, who also owns Twitter, is protecting users’ privacy. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and other Republicans on the panel allege Democrats are targeting Musk for reinstating banned conservative accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

