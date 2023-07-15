Twitter owner Elon Musk said Saturday that advertising revenue has dropped 50% just as competition between the micro-blogging platform and Meta’s competitor Threads intensifies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Musk says Twitter is cash flow negative as advertising falls and competition from Threads grows - July 15, 2023
- Commodities Corner: El Niño has potential to disrupt the outlook for sugar, rice and other consumer staples - July 15, 2023
- Market Extra: U.S. stocks typically rally during earnings season. Here’s why this summer might be different. - July 15, 2023