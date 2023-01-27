U.S. securities regulators are probing Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk’s role in the EV maker’s self-driving car claims, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing a person familiar with the investigation. The review is part of the ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation of Tesla’s Autopilot, the EV maker’s suite of advanced driver-assistance systems, the report said. According to Bloomberg, the SEC is looking into whether Musk “may have inappropriately made forward-looking statements,” according to the unnamed source. Musk has made Autopilot a keystone of Tesla’s mission, but the system has been under criticism for overstating its ability and lulling drivers into a false sense of security. It is also the focus of multiple investigations by multiple agencies in recent years into crashes and malfunctions where it may have been involved. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

