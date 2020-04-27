My Little Pony parent Hasbro and Cartamundi to make 50,000 face shields a week for health-care workers

Hasbro Inc. said Monday it is working with Cartamundi, a Belgian maker of playing cards and board games, to produce 50,000 face shields a week for front-line health-care workers. The personal protective equipment will be manufactured at the Cartamundi facility in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts and donated to local hospitals in that state and neighboring Rhode Island. Hasbro is the owner of My Little Pony and Peppa Pig, among other brands. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 12%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story