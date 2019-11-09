‘We have lent them considerable money, but his wife now denies it was a loan.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- My wife and I bailed out our son with his mortgage and car payments, and set up 529s for his kids — yet we have the daughter-in-law from hell - November 9, 2019
- 3 reasons Americans are falling out of love with paper - November 9, 2019
- TaxWatch: Bill Gates says he’s happy to pay $20 billion in taxes, but Warren’s plan will make him ‘do a little math on what I have left over’ - November 9, 2019