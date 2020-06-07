N.Y. Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigns following staff backlash over Cotton column

James Bennet, the controversial editor of the New York Times’ editorial page, has resigned after a staff revolt over a column by Sen. Tom Cotton calling for the military to quell nationwide protests.
