Stratasys Ltd. SSYS disclosed Tuesday morning that it has received an updated unsolicited non-binding takeover offer from Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM to acquire the remaining shares of Stratasys that it doesn’t already own for $20.05 apiece in cash. The board of Stratasys, a 3-D printing company, will review and evaluate the proposal. Stratasys shares were up about 3% in premarket trading Tuesday. The company on Monday said that its board unanimously rejected Nano Dimension’s prior unsolicited takeout offer, which was for $19.55 a share in cash and made last week. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

