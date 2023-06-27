Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM has jumped back into the ring in the battle to buy 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd. SSYS, as the company raised its per-share cash bid by 11.4% to $20.05. The revised bid represents a 23.5% premium to Stratasys stock’s Monday closing price of $16.23. The follows a raised cash-and-stock bid by 3D Systems Corp. DDD earlier Tuesday, which valued Stratasys shares at $19.53 each. Back on June 13, Nano Dimension had recommitted to the $18-per-share bid to buy Stratasys originally submitted on March 22, after raising the bid to $20.05 a share in April. Nano Dimension said Tuesday that its bid period has been extended to 5:00 p.m. Eastern on July 24. Separately, Nano Dimension reiterated its first-quarter revenue outlook of $14.97 million. Nano Dimension shares were little changed in premarket trading, while Stratasys’ stock climbed 10.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

