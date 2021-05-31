Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open tennis tournament

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who also said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.” Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to the Associated Press that the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris. A spokeswoman for the tournament said the French Open was not aware that Osaka had formally withdrawn from the field.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

