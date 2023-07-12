U.S. stocks climbed to fresh closing highs on Wednesday after inflation data for June came in softer than expected. The Nasdaq 100 NDX logged its highest close since Jan. 14 2022, FactSet data show. It is now approaching its all-time highs from late 2021. The Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100, gained $4.65, or 1.3%, to $372.82 per share, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The S&P 500 SPX saw its highest finish since April 8, 2022, gaining 32.90 points, or 0.7%, to 4,472.16, per FactSet preliminary closing data. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 158.26 points, or 1.2%, to 13,918.96, its highest closing level since April 5, 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose by 86.01 points, or 0.3%, to 34,347.43. Data released on Wednesday showed both headline and core consumer-price inflation rates slowed to 0.2% during the month of June, the smallest monthly increase since August 2021. The deceleration was even more pronounced than economists had expected, sparking a rally in U.S. stocks while Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar fell. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story