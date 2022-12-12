Nasdaq Inc. said late Friday it’s adding CoStar Group Inc. , Rivian Automotive Inc. , Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. , GlobalFoundries Inc. , Baker Hughes Com. and Diamondback Energy Inc. to the Nasdaq-100 Index . VeriSign Inc. , Skyworks Solutions Inc. , Splunk Inc. , Baidu Inc. , Match Group Inc. , DocuSign Inc. and NetEase Inc. are being removed from the Nasdaq-100. The changes go into effect on Dec. 19, prior to the start of regular trading. The Nasdaq-100 is down 29.2% in 2022, compared to a loss of 29.7% by the broad Nasdaq Index .

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story