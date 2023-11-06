U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, rising for a sixth straight session as the market built on its gains from the best week of 2023. The S&P 500 SPX gained 7.65 points, or 0.2%, to close at 4,365.99, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Its six-session winning streak is the longest since June, while the Dow’s six-day streak is its longest since July, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite COMP rose by 40.50 points, or 0.3%, to 13,518.78, rising for a seventh day for the first time since January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 34.54 points, or 0.1%, to 34,095.86. All three indexes logged their biggest advance of the year last week as dovish Federal Reserve comments and Friday’s jobs report inspired investors to dive back into stocks after a rough stretch for the market. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

