U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its highest level since Aug. 25, according to FactSet as optimism over a potential debt-ceiling deal persisted. The S&P 500 SPX gained 39.28 points, or 0.9%, to 4,198.05, according to preliminary closing numbers from FactSet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose by 115.14 points, or 0.3%, to 33,535.91. The Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 188.27 points, or 1.5%, to close at 12,688.84. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he’s optimistic about talks on a deal to raise the debt ceiling, according to media reports. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

