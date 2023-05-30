The S&P 500 finished unchanged on Tuesday after unwinding gains from earlier in the session, but that didn’t stop the Nasdaq Composite from clinching its highest close since August, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 SPX finished essentially unchanged, but still managed to log its first back-to-back closes above the key 4,200 level since August. For roughly the last nine months, stocks have had a hard time holding above that level. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 41 points, or 0.3%, to 13,017.43, its highest close since Aug. 16, according to FactSet data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed 50.56 points, or 0.2%, to 33,042.78. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

