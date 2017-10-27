Nasdaq Composite on track for best daily rise since before Election Day as tech powers record rally

The Nasdaq Composite Index was on pace to book its best single-session rise since the day before President Donald Trump was elected back in November. The Nasdaq Composite Index was surging 96 points, or 1.5%, toward a fresh all-time high closing at 6,651, which would mark the best point and percentage gain since a 119.80-point, or 2.4%, climb for the technology-heavy index on Nov. 7, 2016, according to FactSet data. The Nasdaq is marching toward its best gain in nearly a year on the back of a series of hotter-than-expected earnings from some of the biggest companies in technology, including Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. , which were both trading at record highs after posting quarterly results that surpassed analysts’ estimates. Meanwhile, a popular way to invest on the tech sector, the exchange-traded Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF , was on pace to book its best daily climb since March 1, 2016. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 index was up 0.5% at 2,572, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading flat at 23,407, as shares of Chevron Corp. and Merck & Co. Inc. weighed on the blue-chip benchmark.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story