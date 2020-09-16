Nasdaq Comp’s decline reflects big-tech weakness, but defies bullish breadth data

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% amid weakness in shares of mega-capitalization technology companies but Nasdaq exchange breadth data pointed to broad gains. The number of advancing stocks on the Nasdaq outnumbered decliners 2,256 to 910, while the volume of advancing stocks represented 68.7% of total volume. But while the market of Nasdaq stocks rallied, the stocks of five-biggest companies by market-cap, all listed on the Nasdaq, traded down. Shares of Apple Inc. lost 2.1%, Microsoft Corp. fell 0.6%, Amazon.com Inc. gave up 0.9%, Google-parent Alphabet Inc. slipped 0.6% and Facebook Inc. declined 2.5%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 191 points, or 0.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

