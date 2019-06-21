Nasdaq delists shares of FTD, Insys, others

The Nasdaq Stock Market said late Friday it was delisting four stocks that had traded on its exchange. Nasdaq said that it delisted shares of FTD Cos. , Kaixin Auto Holdings , CytRx Corp. , and Insys Therapeutics Inc. . The exchange said that trading in FTD shares was suspended on June 13, while shares of Kaixin were suspended June 11, CytRx shares were suspended June 4, and Insys shares were suspended June 19.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

