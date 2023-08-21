U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday, led by gains in technology shares as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite regained their footing following a losing week on Wall Street, while Treasury bonds resumed their selloff ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week. The Nasdaq Composite COMP jumped 1.6% to book its best day since July 28, while snapping its four-day losing streak, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 SPX advanced 0.7% to book its largest one-day percentage gain in two weeks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA ended nearly flat, at 34,464, after tumbling nearly 252 points earlier in the session. Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA jumped 8.5% as investors awaited the chipmaker to report earnings Wednesday after the bell. Tesla TSLA stocks also rebounded to end a six-day losing streak after brokerage Baird Equity Research added the stock to its “best ideas” list.Treasury yields continued to rise on Monday with the yield on the 10-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD10Y up 8.8 basis points to 4.339%. The rate closed at its highest level since Nov. 6, 2007, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

