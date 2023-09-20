U.S. stocks finished lower on Wednesday and logged their lowest closing levels of September after the Federal Reserve signaled it would likely keep interest rates higher for longer. The S&P 500 SPX fell 41.70 points, or 0.9%, to 4,402.25, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 209.06 points, or 1.5%, to 13,469.13, FactSet data show. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed 76.98 points, or 0.2%, to 34,440.75. The central bank left its policy rate on hold Wednesday, but signaled another hike could come later this year. The Fed’s dot-plot of rate-path projections suggested its policy rate target would remain above 5% through the end of 2024. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

