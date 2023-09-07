U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way down as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. The technology-heavy Nasdaq COMP fell 123 points, or 0.9%, to end at 13,748, while suffering its four consecutive sessions of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.2%, and the S&P 500 SPX dropped 0.3%. Apple shares AAPL were down for a second day, after the Wall Street Journal reported that China had banned government officials from using iPhones for work purposes. In U.S. economic data, initial jobless benefit claims fell by 13,000 to 216,000 in the week ended Sept. 2, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday. This is the lowest level since mid-February.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

