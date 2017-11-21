Nasdaq hits all-time high as stocks open higher

Stocks opened higher higher Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting an all-time high and the Dow rising triple digits as investors focused on upbeat corporate earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, while the Dow advanced 112 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

