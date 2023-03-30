U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite logging its highest close since Feb. 15, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 SPX gained 23.02 points, or 0.6%, to 4,050.83, according to preliminary closing levels from FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 87.24 points, or 0.7%, to 12,013.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA increased by 141.43 points, or 0.4%, to 32,859.03. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

