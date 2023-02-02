The Nasdaq posted its best day of gains since November on Thursday, as stock-market bulls cheered the Federal Reserve’s decision a day before to raise interest rates by a smaller 25 basis point increment and embraced hints that a pause in rate hikes could be coming in a few months. The S&P 500 index rose about 1.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 3.3%, its best daily percentage gain since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Index. Both stock-market gauges surged in the final moments of trade. On the flip side, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 39 points, or 0.1%, ending near 34,053, after posting back-to-back gains this week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story