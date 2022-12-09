U.S. stocks were trading down heading toward the closing bell Friday, with all three major benchmarks on track for weekly losses, as investors considered the latest wholesale inflation data ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. All three benchmarks were on pace to snap two straight weeks of gains. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story