Nasdaq’s big bounce belies negative breadth

The Nasdaq Composite’s big bounce to reverse an early sharp loss into a healthy gain has occurred despite negative market internals. The number of declining stocks on the Nasdaq exchange outnumbered advancers 2,217 to 1,860 in afternoon trading, while volume in declining stocks represents 51.5% of total volume. Meanwhile, the Comp has reversed an early loss of as much as 0.7% to be up 0.4%. It’s a different story on the NYSE, where advancers led decliners 1,839 to 1,319 and advancing volume made up 65.9% of total volume. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rallying 243 points, or 0.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

