The Nasdaq Composite COMP rallied 1.3% toward a fourth-straight gain, but most Nasdaq stocks are falling. There were 2,042 declining stocks on the Nasdaq exchange, while 1,827 were rising and 572 were unchanged. However, the gainers were more active, as the volume of advancing stocks represented 55.9% of total volume. On the New York Stock Exchange, advancers led decliners 1,774 to 1,025 and advancing volume was 55.5% of total volume. The S&P 500 SPX gained 0.9% but the Russell 2000 Index RUT, which tracks small-capitalization stocks, fell 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

