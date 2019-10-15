Natera stock falls after hours on secondary-offering announcement

Natera Inc. shares fell in the extended session Tuesday after the DNA test company announced a secondary offering of its stock. Natera shares fell 6% after hours, following a 2.7% gain to close the regular session at $39.22. The company said it plans to offer $175 million in shares, with underwriters getting an option for $26.3 million to cover overallotments. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Piper Jaffray are among the underwriters. At Tuesday’s closing price, about 5.1 million shares will be offered, compared with about 70 million shares currently outstanding.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

