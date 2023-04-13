Shares of National CineMedia Inc. NCMI were on track to extend their post-bankruptcy rocket-ride higher, with a 13.8% climb in Thursday’s premarket. Trading volume was 17.7 million shares, making the in-theater advertising company’s stock the most actively traded ahead of the open. The stock has soared 238.5% the previous two days, including a 114.6% run up on record volume of 371.8 million shares on Wednesday after the company filed for bankruptcy but provided upbeat fourth-quarter revenue and operating income guidance. Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated his hold rating on NCM, saying the company could exit bankruptcy starting in the fourth quarter if it can successfully navigate the bankruptcy process and related restructuring. On Tuesday, the stock shot up 55.0% on volume of 113.3 million shares, after movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC disclosed a 9.1% stake in NCM. Along with NCM’s stock rally, AMC shares rose 2.1% in premarket trading Thursday and shares of fellow movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK, which is NCM’s largest shareholder with a 27.4% stake, slipped 0.2%. Meanwhile, futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.3% ahead of Thursday’s open.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

