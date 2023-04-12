Shares of National Instruments Corp. NATI rose nearly 4% in premarket trading on Wednesday, after Bloomberg reported that Emerson Electric Co. EMR was nearing a deal to acquire the test and measurement making company. Citing sources, the report said Emerson was discussing an offer worth $60 per share, beating out another suitor, Fortive Corp. FTV, with an announcement possibly due this week. National Instruments confirmed in January that it had received a $53 per-share buyout bid from Emerson, but that it would wait to hear from other potential buyers. Emerson also confirmed at the time that it had first approached National Instruments in May 2022 with an all-cash offer worth $48 per share, but National Instruments “refused to engage.” MarketWatch has reached out to National Instruments, Emerson and Fortive for comment. Shares of Emerson fell 0.5% in premarket trading, while Fortive was not yet active.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story