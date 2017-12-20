National Retail Federation cheers tax reform passage

The National Retail Federation applauds the passage of the Republican tax reform bill, calling it a “major victory for retailers who currently pay the highest tax rate of any business sector.” The overhaul cuts the corporate tax rate to 21%. “Our priorities were clear: reform must jumpstart the economy, encourage companies to invest here in the United States, increase wages and expand opportunities for employees, and protect our small business community, of which the vast majority are retailers,” said NRF Chief Executive Matthew Shay in a statement. Analysts at Wedbush say brands and retailers like Steve Madden Ltd. and Foot Locker Inc. should see the most upside. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF is up 2.8% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index has rallied nearly 20% for the period.

