Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

