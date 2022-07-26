Natural-gas futures end at a 7-week high; oil prices finish lower

Natural-gas futures climbed on Tuesday to settle at their highest since June 7, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Prices continued to find support after reports that Russian state-owned energy producer Gazprom’s natural-gas exports through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany would drop by half. August natural rose 27 cents, or nearly 3.1%, to settle at $8.993 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange. September West Texas Intermediate crude , meanwhile, fell $1.72, or 1.8%, to settle at $94.98 a barrel “Mounting recession worries are currently trumping how tight the physical crude market remains,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story