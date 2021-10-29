Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks

Natural-gas futures suffered a sharp drop on Friday for a second straight session, turning lower for the week, but ending October with a loss. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, ended higher on Friday, but posted their first weekly loss in 10 weeks – ending the streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, the longest ever based on data going back to 1983, according to Dow Jones Market Data. WTI oil has been “in overbought territory for most of October as the market has been enjoying strong gains given OPEC+’s ongoing commitment to slowly bringing new production online, while global demand metrics have been largely better than feared,” said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. Natural gas, meanwhile, has “turned sideways” in recent weeks as “less bullish” U.S. storage data, along with news that Russia will begin to provide more natural gas to Europe, have eased concerns surrounding the supply crunch in Europe and parts of Asia. December natural gas fell 36 cents, or 6.2%, to settle at $5.426 per million British thermal units. For the week, front-month prices fell 0.6%, with prices down 7.5% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 76 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $83.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 0.2% for the week. Prices ended up over 11% this month.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

