The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage rose by 86 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 29. On average, analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast an increase of 91 billion cubic feet. Total working gas in storage for the week was at 3.445 trillion cubic feet, up 357 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 172 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. In Thursday dealings, November natural gas NGX23 traded at $3.195 per million British thermal units, up 14.3 cents, or 4.8%, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $3.054 ahead of the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

